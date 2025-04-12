Governor Kundi congratulates newly elected office-bearers of PPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) following their success in the party’s intra-party elections.

In his message, Governor Kundi conveyed his best wishes to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Secretary General Humayun Khan, Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Gondal (Chan), and Finance Secretary Amina Piracha on assuming their new responsibilities.

He said that the elections, held in accordance with the party's constitution, are a reflection of the strength of democracy and institutional stability within the PPP.

Governor Kundi expressed hope that the newly elected leadership would play a vital role in making the party more dynamic and aligned with public expectations.

Reaffirming his complete confidence in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership, he said that his energetic and visionary guidance would lead the party toward greater success in the future.