Governor Kundi Congratulates Newly Elected Office-bearers Of PPP
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) following their success in the party’s intra-party elections.
In his message, Governor Kundi conveyed his best wishes to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Secretary General Humayun Khan, Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Gondal (Chan), and Finance Secretary Amina Piracha on assuming their new responsibilities.
He said that the elections, held in accordance with the party's constitution, are a reflection of the strength of democracy and institutional stability within the PPP.
Governor Kundi expressed hope that the newly elected leadership would play a vital role in making the party more dynamic and aligned with public expectations.
Reaffirming his complete confidence in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership, he said that his energetic and visionary guidance would lead the party toward greater success in the future.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM5 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood5 hours ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death5 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal5 hours ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis5 hours ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran5 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML7 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide7 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks7 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins7 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards7 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP7 hours ago