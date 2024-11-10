Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan cricket team on winning ODI series against Australia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan national cricket team for winning the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia after 22 years.

In a statement, Governor Kundi praised the team's exceptional performance, saying, "I applaud the Pakistan cricket team for their outstanding achievement in winning the ODI series in Australia.

This victory reflects their hard work, dedication, and skill."

He further added, "The entire team deserves recognition for their remarkable performance, and I extend my congratulations to each player for contributing to this historic win."

Governor Kundi also expressed his best wishes for the team's future, saying, "I pray for more successes for the Pakistan cricket team in the future and hope they continue to make the nation proud with their remarkable performances on the global stage."