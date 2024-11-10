Open Menu

Governor Kundi Congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team On Winning ODI Series Against Australia

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan cricket team on winning ODI series against Australia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan national cricket team for winning the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia after 22 years.

In a statement, Governor Kundi praised the team's exceptional performance, saying, "I applaud the Pakistan cricket team for their outstanding achievement in winning the ODI series in Australia.

This victory reflects their hard work, dedication, and skill."

He further added, "The entire team deserves recognition for their remarkable performance, and I extend my congratulations to each player for contributing to this historic win."

Governor Kundi also expressed his best wishes for the team's future, saying, "I pray for more successes for the Pakistan cricket team in the future and hope they continue to make the nation proud with their remarkable performances on the global stage."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Australia Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

21 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

21 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

21 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan