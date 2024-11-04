Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Navy following the successful test of a ballistic missile.

In a statement, the Governor expressed that the entire nation is filled with joy and pride over this significant achievement.

He commended the officers and experts of the Pakistan Navy, saying that they deserve accolades for their dedication and hard work in successfully conducting the missile test.

Governor Kundi emphasized the commitment of every Pakistani to strengthen national defense, asserting that the people stand firmly with their state and institutions in safeguarding the country's sovereignty.

APP/ash/