Open Menu

Governor Kundi Congratulates Pakistan Navy On Successful Missile Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Navy following the successful test of a ballistic missile

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Navy following the successful test of a ballistic missile.

In a statement, the Governor expressed that the entire nation is filled with joy and pride over this significant achievement.

He commended the officers and experts of the Pakistan Navy, saying that they deserve accolades for their dedication and hard work in successfully conducting the missile test.

Governor Kundi emphasized the commitment of every Pakistani to strengthen national defense, asserting that the people stand firmly with their state and institutions in safeguarding the country's sovereignty.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Navy Governor Faisal Karim Kundi

Recent Stories

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Socia ..

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

23 minutes ago
 District Coordination Committee discusses developm ..

District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..

59 seconds ago
 Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competi ..

Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential c ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities

1 minute ago
 APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

1 minute ago
 ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notifi ..

ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists

7 minutes ago
FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

7 minutes ago
 Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating ..

Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshi ..

7 minutes ago
 Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s ..

Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges

7 minutes ago
 Economic development essential for prosper Pakista ..

Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi

7 minutes ago
 Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's ..

Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case

12 minutes ago
 Dry weather likely in most parts of country

Dry weather likely in most parts of country

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan