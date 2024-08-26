Governor Kundi criticizes PTI for seeking NRO, pleading for release from jail

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has criticized the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for allegedly seeking an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and pleading for release from jail

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said this while addressing the public meeting in Buner on Monday.

Governor Kundi praised the people of Buner for their sacrifices in maintaining peace, emphasizing that their contributions are well-recognized.

He welcomed the public enthusiasm and the joining of other parties into the PPP, describing it as a positive development.

Governor Kundi referred to the events of May 9 as unforgettable and criticized the previous government’s performance.

He highlighted that the late Benazir Bhutto endured imprisonment and martyrdom for the country's sake, while former President Asif Ali Zardari spent eleven years in unjust detention without speaking against the country.

Kundi expressed confidence that the public support indicates that the upcoming government will be led by the PPP.

Governor Kundi reiterated that providing economic stability to women was a dream of Benazir Bhutto. He said that the Benazir Income Support Programme is a step toward fulfilling that vision.

Reflecting on 2008, Kundi recalled that when the PPP came into power, the province was engulfed in violence, but by 2012, they had managed to restore peace. However, he criticized the subsequent administration for failing to maintain stability.

He condemned the current state of unrest in the province, highlighting the prevalence of armed groups and the kidnapping of judges. Additionally, he criticized the rise in corruption and the inefficacy of justice institutions.

Kundi announced the establishment of Benazir Income Support Programme offices at the union council level to improve public services and emphasized the ongoing Benazir Nashonuma Programme for maternal and child welfare.

He assured the public that the doors of the Governor House are open to them.

The meeting also featured speeches by the provincial president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, district president Yousaf Ali, and General Secretary Akbar Ali Bacha.

During the gathering, Governor Kundi, along with Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and other guests, was honored with traditional turban. Former Federal minister Najamuddin Khan and other provincial leaders were also present.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured Utility Stores employees that he would play a role in addressing their legitimate issues.

He gave this assurance during a meeting with the office bearers of the Utility Stores Corporation Dera Ismail Khan Union, including Ghulam Abbas and Arif Baghi.

The meeting was also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Ahmad Karim Kundi and former district Nazim Azizullah Alizai, who is also the divisional general secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Governor Kundi emphasized that the PPP has always advocated for the prosperity of workers, farmers, and the underprivileged.

He said that struggling institutions are a burden on the national economy and expressed the party's desire to implement policies that would stabilize the economy while reducing difficulties for the employed and lower-income workers.

The delegation members thanked Governor Kundi for his commitment to supporting their issues and ensuring cooperation in resolving them.

Similarly, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also strongly condemned brutal killing and attack in Mosa Khel district of Balochistan and in Razmak of North Waziristan.

He said that the martyrdom of people and security forces will not go in vain and the whole nation is unite against terrorism.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.

