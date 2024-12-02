Open Menu

Governor Kundi Discusses Issues Of Overseas Pakistanis With Minister Salik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday met with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and discussed various matters of mutual interest.

Concerns were raised about the increasing unrest, violence, and intolerance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with both leaders emphasizing the need to accelerate efforts to promote religious harmony in the province.

They also had detailed discussions on the issues facing overseas Pakistanis, the development of human resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and measures to enhance economic opportunities.

The Governor highlighted investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged the implementation of special projects for overseas Pakistanis.

In response, the Federal Minister outlined the government’s ongoing initiatives to address the needs of expatriate Pakistanis.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain commended the Governor’s efforts to promote religious tolerance at the Governor House and assured him that the federal government would provide all possible support to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis and improve human resources in the country.

APP/ash/

