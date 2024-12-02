Governor Kundi Discusses Issues Of Overseas Pakistanis With Minister Salik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday met with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and discussed various matters of mutual interest.
Concerns were raised about the increasing unrest, violence, and intolerance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with both leaders emphasizing the need to accelerate efforts to promote religious harmony in the province.
They also had detailed discussions on the issues facing overseas Pakistanis, the development of human resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and measures to enhance economic opportunities.
The Governor highlighted investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged the implementation of special projects for overseas Pakistanis.
In response, the Federal Minister outlined the government’s ongoing initiatives to address the needs of expatriate Pakistanis.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain commended the Governor’s efforts to promote religious tolerance at the Governor House and assured him that the federal government would provide all possible support to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis and improve human resources in the country.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kinnow export on continuous decline due to climate change impacts, old age variety1 minute ago
-
Eight more cases of chikungunya reported from Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
Kohat meeting addresses public concerns, MPA Dawood Khan Afridi2 minutes ago
-
Shaza directs Ignite to organize E-sports competitions on locally developed games2 minutes ago
-
KP CM reiterates full support to grand Jirga for peace in Kurram11 minutes ago
-
Sports gala organized for disabled persons in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
PPP Tehsil President’s brother killed in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Country’s registered voter count exceeds 132 million, says ECP11 minutes ago
-
PM satisfied over pace of Pakistan-Saudi bilateral projects, cooperation11 minutes ago
-
CM KPK summons special meeting on Dec 03 on development of Dera district11 minutes ago
-
NA speaker mourns death of journalist Salman Masood’s father12 minutes ago
-
600,000 laptops distributed among students on merit: Chairman PMYP12 minutes ago