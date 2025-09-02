Open Menu

Governor Kundi, Dr. Ibad Call For Joint Efforts To Tackle Flood Aftermath

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Governor Kundi, Dr. Ibad call for joint efforts to tackle flood aftermath

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Leader of the Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr. Ibadullah met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House on Tuesday to discuss the recent flood situation, relief activities for the victims, and future rehabilitation measures.

Governor Kundi said the role of political parties and social organizations in providing relief to the flood-affected people was commendable.

He stressed that all political forces must work together to ensure proper resettlement of the victims.

Both leaders agreed that joint efforts with the Federal government are essential to support rehabilitation and to adopt preventive measures against such disasters in the future.

