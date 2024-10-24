Open Menu

Governor Kundi Emphasizes Importance Of Sports, Education In Promoting Country's Positive Image

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Governor Kundi emphasizes importance of sports, education in promoting country's positive image

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here on Thursday attended a tree-planting ceremony oraganised by the Pakistan Olympic Association's Environment Commission at the KPT Football Stadium

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here on Thursday attended a tree-planting ceremony oraganised by the Pakistan Olympic Association's Environment Commission at the KPT Football Stadium.

The Governor served as the guest of honor at the 7th National Men's Softball Championship 2024.

Talking to media on this occasion, Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of sports and education in promoting a positive image of the country.

He praised the participation of women and youth in sports, viewing it as a promising sign for national development.

He stressed the significance of all sports, saying that while cricket is immensely popular in the country and deserves support, other sports should also get attention.

Kundi remarked that following the 18th Amendment, it is the provincial government's responsibility to support various sports.

Expressing happiness at witnessing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team in action, he committed to organizing events like PSL matches in the province.

He acknowledged the negative perceptions associated with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed a goal of changing that image through sporting events.

To this end, he intended to invite Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other parliamentarians to participate in friendly matches.

Furthermore, Kundi said his intention to collaborate with Chief Minister Gandapur, setting aside political differences for the betterment of the province. At the conclusion of the ceremony, he planted a sapling in the stadium.

APP/ash/

