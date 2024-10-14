Governor Kundi Emphasizes Importance Of Unity In Securing Rights, Peace
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 01:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday emphasized the importance of unity in securing rights from the Federal government through reasoned arguments. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the Pashtun community in the fight against terrorism.
He said this during the visit of Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Jirga in Khyber district.
He met with various Pashtun leaders, including the head of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Manzoor Pashteen.
During the Jirga, he was accompanied by the provincial president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and provincial assembly member Ahmad Karim Kundi.
He said that the PPP has always advocated for provincial rights in the assembly based on logical discourse.
He lauded the peaceful efforts of the Pashtun community to resolve issues and reaffirmed the PPP's commitment to establishing peace in the country, saying that the party has made significant sacrifices for this cause.
Kundi remarked on the need to thwart the plans of enemies of the state, ensuring that the sacrifices of the citizens, armed forces, and police are not in vain.
He identified terrorism as the foremost issue facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling for collective action against it.
Kundi stressed that the military has been combating terrorism for the past 24 years and asserted the resolve of the Pashtun community to stand alongside the armed forces to eliminate terrorists and their facilitators, aiming for peace, security, and prosperity in the region.
Recent Stories
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 proclaimed offenders held in Wah Cantt21 minutes ago
-
Man killed, brother injured by dumper rammed over motorcycle in Taxila31 minutes ago
-
Kohat Tunnel reopens1 hour ago
-
Car lifter arrested after shootout with police in Wah2 hours ago
-
1 killed, 1 injured over old enmity2 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan announces to celebrate festival in November3 hours ago
-
Pak embassy Oman organizes Trade Expo4 hours ago
-
Power sector-Glorious years in Pakistan report launched4 hours ago
-
Seven criminals arrested; weapons recovered4 hours ago
-
Police make foolproof security arrangements for SCO 2024 Summit4 hours ago
-
Report on power sector "Glorious years in Pakistan" launched4 hours ago
-
HEC secures 3rd position in inter-departmental Karate championship4 hours ago