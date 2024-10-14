Governor Kundi emphasizes importance of unity in securing rights, peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday emphasized the importance of unity in securing rights from the Federal government through reasoned arguments. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the Pashtun community in the fight against terrorism.

He said this during the visit of Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Jirga in Khyber district.

He met with various Pashtun leaders, including the head of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Manzoor Pashteen.

During the Jirga, he was accompanied by the provincial president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and provincial assembly member Ahmad Karim Kundi.

He said that the PPP has always advocated for provincial rights in the assembly based on logical discourse.

He lauded the peaceful efforts of the Pashtun community to resolve issues and reaffirmed the PPP's commitment to establishing peace in the country, saying that the party has made significant sacrifices for this cause.

Kundi remarked on the need to thwart the plans of enemies of the state, ensuring that the sacrifices of the citizens, armed forces, and police are not in vain.

He identified terrorism as the foremost issue facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling for collective action against it.

Kundi stressed that the military has been combating terrorism for the past 24 years and asserted the resolve of the Pashtun community to stand alongside the armed forces to eliminate terrorists and their facilitators, aiming for peace, security, and prosperity in the region.