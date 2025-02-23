Governor Kundi emphasizes need for watering barren lands instead of destroying fertile land

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday criticized the provincial government for prioritizing the destruction of already fertile lands, instead of focusing on providing water to barren lands to make them fertile.

He said this in a 'Farmers' Convention' at the Governor House to safeguard the rights of farmers and ensure a brighter future for them.

The convention saw a large gathering of farmers, including representatives from various political parties, agricultural organizations, and a diverse range of farmers, cultivators, and landowners from across the province, stretching from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan.

The convention focused on the strong criticism by farmers to the provincial government's proposed agricultural income tax, which they labeled as a discriminatory move.

Participants vehemently rejected the tax, deeming it an oppressive action, and voiced their concerns while putting forward various suggestions for the bill's revision.

The convention also declared their intention to launch a movement if their recommendations and proposed amendments were not included in the bill.

Farmers and landowners expressed their gratitude towards Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for organizing the convention and acknowledged his commitment to addressing their issues.

Parliamentary leader of PPP Ahmad Karim Kundi, welcomed the farmers and assured them that their suggestions would be compiled into joint recommendations and presented to the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP’s provincial president, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, also addressed the convention, saying that if the provincial government did not retract the harsh tax and address the concerns of farmers, a full-fledged movement would be launched.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, while addressing the gathering, warmly welcomed all the participants to the Governor House.

He reaffirmed his commitment to standing by farmers, cultivators, and landowners, saying that he would ensure their suggestions reached the provincial government.

He highlighted the Pakistan Peoples Party’s long-standing history of advocating for farmers’ rights and pledged to continue this tradition by raising their voices on every platform.

The Governor criticized the provincial government for focusing on destroying already fertile lands instead of providing water to barren lands to make them fertile.

He also condemned the imposition of the agricultural income tax, saying that it would add undue pressure on an already struggling agricultural sector.

He pointed out that the provincial government's incompetence had already caused significant problems for farmers and warned that the implementation of the agricultural tax would have a negative impact on production.

He announced that the Chashma Canal would be inaugurated soon, and if the agricultural tax was not revoked, a massive protest would be staged with farmers after Eid.

Furthermore, the Governor expressed support for the employees who had been dismissed by the provincial government, assuring that the Governor House would always stand with the people of the province, offering support to those who faced injustice.

He said that this historic convention was a vital step toward fostering a dialogue between the government and the farming community, ensuring their voices are heard in the face of policies that could significantly affect their livelihoods.