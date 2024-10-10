Open Menu

Governor Kundi Emphasizes Peace In Provincial Jirga

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Governor Kundi emphasizes peace in provincial jirga

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday highlighted the significance of peace in the province during a jirga held at the Chief Minister's House.

Addressing the gathering, he expressed gratitude to the provincial government for organizing the event and to Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his presence.

Governor Kundi acknowledged existing political differences and stressed that the safety and prosperity of the province remain the top priorities.

He asserted that negotiations are essential for resolving issues, particularly in light of ongoing challenges, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Referring to a recent tragic incident in district Khyber, he underscored the urgency of addressing security concerns, saying that many areas in the province are still considered no-go zones.

He called for unity among all stakeholders, including the provincial and federal governments, to establish peace.

The Governor emphasized the need for dialogue with those who respect the country's constitution and laws, urging participants to collaborate on finding solutions. "We must work together to bring peace to our province," he concluded.

Earlier, an important high-level meeting held at the Governor House, attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Federal Minister Amir Muqam.

Notable participants include Aimal Wali Khan from the Awami National Party, Sikandar Sherpao from the Qaumi Watan Party, and the Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, provincial assembly member Arbab Zarak Khan, and Provincial President of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, along with ANP's Mian Iftikhar Hussain and the Inspector General of the Frontier Corps also attended the meeting.

The meeting is expected to address pressing security issues and strategies for improving the province's situation.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Afghanistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Governor Jirga Qaumi Watan Party Interior Minister Provincial Assembly Amir Muqam Muhammad Ali Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Event All From Government Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

50 minutes ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

1 hour ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

3 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

3 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

7 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

19 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

20 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

21 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan