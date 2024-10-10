Governor Kundi emphasizes peace in provincial jirga

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday highlighted the significance of peace in the province during a jirga held at the Chief Minister's House.

Addressing the gathering, he expressed gratitude to the provincial government for organizing the event and to Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his presence.

Governor Kundi acknowledged existing political differences and stressed that the safety and prosperity of the province remain the top priorities.

He asserted that negotiations are essential for resolving issues, particularly in light of ongoing challenges, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Referring to a recent tragic incident in district Khyber, he underscored the urgency of addressing security concerns, saying that many areas in the province are still considered no-go zones.

He called for unity among all stakeholders, including the provincial and federal governments, to establish peace.

The Governor emphasized the need for dialogue with those who respect the country's constitution and laws, urging participants to collaborate on finding solutions. "We must work together to bring peace to our province," he concluded.

Earlier, an important high-level meeting held at the Governor House, attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Federal Minister Amir Muqam.

Notable participants include Aimal Wali Khan from the Awami National Party, Sikandar Sherpao from the Qaumi Watan Party, and the Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, provincial assembly member Arbab Zarak Khan, and Provincial President of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, along with ANP's Mian Iftikhar Hussain and the Inspector General of the Frontier Corps also attended the meeting.

The meeting is expected to address pressing security issues and strategies for improving the province's situation.

