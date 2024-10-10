Governor Kundi Emphasizes Peace In Provincial Jirga
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday highlighted the significance of peace in the province during a jirga held at the Chief Minister's House.
Addressing the gathering, he expressed gratitude to the provincial government for organizing the event and to Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his presence.
Governor Kundi acknowledged existing political differences and stressed that the safety and prosperity of the province remain the top priorities.
He asserted that negotiations are essential for resolving issues, particularly in light of ongoing challenges, including the situation in Afghanistan.
Referring to a recent tragic incident in district Khyber, he underscored the urgency of addressing security concerns, saying that many areas in the province are still considered no-go zones.
He called for unity among all stakeholders, including the provincial and federal governments, to establish peace.
The Governor emphasized the need for dialogue with those who respect the country's constitution and laws, urging participants to collaborate on finding solutions. "We must work together to bring peace to our province," he concluded.
Earlier, an important high-level meeting held at the Governor House, attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Federal Minister Amir Muqam.
Notable participants include Aimal Wali Khan from the Awami National Party, Sikandar Sherpao from the Qaumi Watan Party, and the Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, provincial assembly member Arbab Zarak Khan, and Provincial President of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, along with ANP's Mian Iftikhar Hussain and the Inspector General of the Frontier Corps also attended the meeting.
The meeting is expected to address pressing security issues and strategies for improving the province's situation.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A,O Levels exams to continue amid SCO closures in ICT2 minutes ago
-
Five IPPs contracts terminated to save Rs411 b, provide Rs60 b relief to consumers: PM12 minutes ago
-
CM expresses sorrow over martyrdom of cops22 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in trolley-motorcycle collision22 minutes ago
-
Climate change roundtable conference held32 minutes ago
-
PCGA calls for immediate measures to boost cotton production32 minutes ago
-
Director PBM South Punjab visits District office, reviews projects42 minutes ago
-
Excise dept brings vehicle registration, essential services to Trail 342 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief approves Central Executive Committee for next five years52 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 10 motorcycles52 minutes ago
-
Conference held on climate change52 minutes ago
-
Criminals held, bikes recovered1 hour ago