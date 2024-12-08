Open Menu

Governor Kundi Emphasizes Promoting Cultural Harmony To Represent Pakistan’s Identity

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Governor Kundi emphasizes promoting cultural harmony to represent Pakistan’s identity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday emphasized the importance of promoting cultural harmony and preserving traditions that represent Pakistan’s identity.

He said this while participating as chief guest at the Sindhi Culture Day event organized by the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Social and Cultural Association. The event showcased Sindh’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and vibrant diversity, reflecting the unity and diversity of Pakistan.

The event was also attended by Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, MD ptv Ambreen Jan, Chairman of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information, Yunus Baloch, Deputy Controller of PTV Zahid Jatoi, and other dignitaries.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Social and Cultural Association for organizing the event, which highlighted the unique culture of Sindh and brought together diverse communities.

The event featured various cultural performances, including traditional Sindhi music, dance and a display of handicrafts, all of which reflected the artistic expertise of Sindh.

Participants wore the famous Ajrak and Sindhi caps, symbols of pride and cultural heritage.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the vibrant cultural display and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote inter-provincial harmony and cultural preservation.

He emphasized the need to raise awareness among the younger generation about the importance of cultural diversity and the necessity of maintaining Pakistan’s shared values.

At the conclusion of the event, certificates were distributed to individuals who had demonstrated outstanding performance in various fields.

