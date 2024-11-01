Governor Kundi emphasizes role of business community in economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, highlighted the significant role of the business community and farmers in Pakistan's economic growth.

He expressed a strong understanding of the challenges faced by these sectors in the province.

He said this during a dinner hosted in honour of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Leading the delegation were Group Leader Ghazanfar Bilour, President Fazal Muqeem, Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, and Vice President Shehryar Khan.

They presented various issues concerning federal departments to the Governor.

Kundi assured them that addressing the problems of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents is among his top priorities, saying, "I will advocate for your issues as your lawyer."

He emphasized that he would personally engage with relevant authorities to resolve federal issues faced by the business community, with the support of the Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Ahmad Karim Kundi, who will advocate for their rights in KP Assembly.

The Governor mentioned that Federal Minister Musadiq Malik would soon visit Peshawar to work on a plan to address issues related to taxes and CNG.

He proposed convening customs officials and representatives of the business community to collaboratively address the challenges they face.

Kundi stressed the importance of promoting tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enhance the province's economy and expressed his commitment to facilitating foreign traders' entry into the province.

He plans to discuss the issuance of NOCs with officials from the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs.

Addressing concerns about mismanagement, Kundi urged the provincial government not to use security as an excuse for inefficiencies.

He emphasized the need to increase exports and expressed his intention to hold a meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Peshawar, as the province's interests have not received adequate attention.

He highlighted the significance of the Chashma Lift Canal project, financed by Islamic banks, and shared his efforts to strengthen ties between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traders and Saudi investors during the upcoming visit of a Saudi delegation next month.

Kundi also stressed the importance of trade with Central Asia and called for initiatives to enhance business access through the Wakhan Corridor.

He mentioned plans for the Governor of Tajikistan's Khatlon Province to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to explore business opportunities.

Furthermore, he announced efforts to expand health facilities similar to those available in Sindh and Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, beginning with discussions among the provincial chief secretaries.

The business community commended Governor Kundi for his dedication and efforts to address their concerns and improve the economic landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/ash/