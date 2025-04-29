Governor Kundi emphasizes role of literature in shaping thought, promoting tolerance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday highlighted the crucial role of literature in fostering intellectual development, tolerance, and a positive mindset in society.

Speaking as the chief guest at the opening session of a two-day provincial conference titled “Literature of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Contemporary Perspective”, he praised the Pakistan academy of Letters for its significant contribution to promoting national languages, culture, and history.

The conference, organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the Academy here at Hayatabad, drew large participation from writers, poets, scholars, and intellectuals across the province and country. Key attendees included the Academy's Chairperson Dr. Najiba Arif, Director Dr. Gulzar Jalal, Dr. Salman Ali Shah Head of urdu Department, University of Peshawar, renowned fiction writer Noorul Amin Yousafzai, and Syed Majid Shah.

Governor Kundi also inaugurated the “Pakhtunkhwa Writers' House” during his visit to the Academy, calling it a commendable initiative to support the province’s literary community.

In her welcome address, Dr. Najiba Arif thanked the Governor and other guests, shedding light on the objectives and mission of the Academy.

Governor Kundi expressed full confidence in the creative and intellectual abilities of local writers, stating that the conference would serve as a significant milestone in contemporary literature, reflecting the region’s social values and traditions.

He also recalled that the Pakistan Academy of Letters was established as an autonomous institution in 1976 under the leadership of the late Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and today stands as a beacon in the literary landscape both nationally and internationally.

He assured that the Governor House is open to all writers and literary circles of the province and pledged continued support for the promotion of art and literature.

Stressing the importance of positive dialogue and respect for dissent whether in politics or literature he urged society to cultivate these values.

Concluding his address, the Governor emphasized the need to engage youth in literature to help them steer clear of extremism and negative thinking.

He praised the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their sacrifices and ongoing contributions to national development, stressing the collective responsibility to improve the province’s conditions.

