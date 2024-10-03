Open Menu

Governor Kundi Expresses Concern Over Looting On CPEC Route

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday expressed concern over violence and looting along the CPEC route between Dera Ismail Khan and Mianwali

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday expressed concern over violence and looting along the CPEC route between Dera Ismail Khan and Mianwali.

The Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed these views during a meeting with the stalwart of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), and former MNA Obaidullah Khan Shadi Khel, former provincial minister Amanatullah Khan, and GRC CEO Majidullah Khan at their residence.

The meeting focused on the country's political landscape, with particular emphasis on the escalating violence and looting along the CPEC route between Dera Ismail Khan and Mianwali.

Concerns were raised regarding the urgent need for the construction of the Dera Ismail Khan-Kalor Kot road and the establishment of a trauma center along the CPEC route.

Governor Kundi assured attendees that he would raise these issues with both the Federal and provincial governments of Punjab.

He also announced that the Chashma Lift Canal project would be inaugurated this year, which is expected to irrigate a vast area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and help alleviate regional poverty.

Additionally, car racer Faisal Khan Shadi Khel and Asad Khan attended the meeting to discuss the promotion of sports.

They commended Governor Kundi for his efforts to encourage athletes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

