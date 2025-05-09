Open Menu

Governor Kundi Expresses Concern Over Rising Thalassemia Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed deep concern over the increasing number of thalassemia patients in the province, calling it an alarming situation that demands immediate and comprehensive action.

Speaking as the chief guest at an event organized by the Hamza Foundation at the Governor House on World Thalassemia Day, he stressed the need for utilizing all available resources to combat the disease.

“It is not just a medical issue, but a social and community challenge. Ensuring a healthy and safe future for our children requires a collective effort,” the Governor said.

He also announced plans to consult with all political parties to introduce legislation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly aimed at controlling the spread of thalassemia.

The event was attended by a large number of thalassemia patients, healthcare professionals, renowned actor Ajab Gul Afridi, and the founder chairman of the Hamza Foundation, Ijaz Ali Khan.

Highlighting the foundation’s contributions, Ijaz Khan said that Hamza Foundation has been providing free medical treatment, including blood transfusions and medication, to 1,526 registered thalassemia patients in the province for the past two decades.

Governor Kundi praised the foundation’s efforts and reiterated his support for all organizations working to eradicate thalassemia.

He urged all segments of society particularly religious scholars, teachers, media, and civil society to play their role in raising public awareness about the disease.

The event concluded with the Governor distributing appreciation shields to the organizers and individuals recognized for their contributions to the cause.

