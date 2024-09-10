Governor Kundi expresses concerns over attack on GU VC in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed his serious concerns over the firing attack on Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Shakibullah.

In a statement, the governor termed the attack a regrettable, and sought a report of the attack on VC Dr Shakibullah, who has also the acting charge of University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) and Lakki Marwat University as vice chancellor.

The governor thanked the Almighty for keeping the VC unhurt in the attack.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has left the province on the mercy of enemies where the rule of law is seemed to be ended.

It is worth mentioning here that Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Shakibullah's car came under gun attack here near Fateh Morr on Monday night.

According to police, some unknown persons opened fire on the vice chancellor's car when he was coming out from University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD). The VC remained safe in the attack, however, his car was damaged.

Soon after the incident was reported, a heavy police force reached the site and cordoned off the area.