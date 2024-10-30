Governor Kundi Expresses Concerns Over Deteriorating Law And Order In KP
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Governer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday raised serious concerns regarding the worsening law and order situation in the province, saying that the provincial government has failed to maintain peace
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Governer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday raised serious concerns regarding the worsening law and order situation in the province, saying that the provincial government has failed to maintain peace.
In a media interaction during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he criticized the provincial leadership, claiming that the chief minister is neither showing seriousness nor addressing the province's pressing issues, focusing instead on political activities and protests.
Kundi emphasized that the Federal government must take the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seriously.
He expressed his plans to write a letter to the prime minister within the next few days to ensure that the province's challenges are acknowledged and addressed by the federal government.
Commenting on the upcoming PTI rally in Peshawar, Kundi remarked that the success of the event now depends on the party workers coming from Punjab.
He said a significant shift in dynamics, recalling that in the past, funds from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were used to launch protests in Islamabad, but the current circumstances have changed.
In light of a recent fire incident at a factory in Hayatabad, Peshawar, Kundi criticized the unavailability of fire brigade vehicles, which he claimed had been diverted for use in protests in Islamabad by the federal government. He said that he would engage with the federal authorities to reclaim these vehicles and questioned the legitimacy of their allocation for protests.
Governor Kundi also commented on the recent elections for the Supreme Court Bar, saying that the PTI leadership faced a decline in popularity in Peshawar.
He acknowledged the role of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the success of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, adding that if needed, a 27th amendment could also emerge in the future.
On the health and treatment of the PTI founder, Kundi said that reports regarding his health and diet are satisfactory, suggesting that he is facing consequences for his actions.
