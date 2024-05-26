Open Menu

Governor Kundi Expresses Condolence Over Demise Of Legend Artist Talat Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Governor Kundi expresses condolence over demise of legend artist Talat Hussain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of legendary actor and director Talat Hussain.

In a statement the Governor Kundi extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of the departed soul.

"Talat Hussain's demise is a significant loss for the showbiz industry," he remarked.

Describing Talat Hussain as a unique talent who contributed immensely to the entertainment industry with his exceptional acting skills, Governor Kundi emphasized, "His legacy will always be remembered."

"The contributions of the late Talat Hussain in films, dramas, and theater will be cherished forever," Governor Faisal Karim Kundi added.

