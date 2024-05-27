Open Menu

Governor Kundi Expresses Condolence Over Martyrdom Of Five Personnel

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 11:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed his condolence on the martyrdom of five personnel in the operation in district Khyber.

The Governor prayed for the departed soul and the ranks of the martyrs and patience for the bereaved families.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

He said that the entire nation appreciates the sacrifices of the security forces in the war against terrorism.

Faisal Karim Kundi salutes the martyrs of the security forces who sacrificed their precious lives for the establishment of peace.

