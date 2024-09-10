Governor Kundi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers over demise of mother

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday, expressed his condolences to senior journalists President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik and Amjad Aziz Malik over the death of their mother.

In his message, Governor Kundi conveyed his deep sympathy, stating, "I share in the grief of Arshad Aziz Malik, Amjad Aziz Malik, and other family members over the loss of their mother."

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.

He further expressed his sorrow, saying, "The passing of a mother is a profound loss. May Allah grant patience and strength to her children in this difficult time."

