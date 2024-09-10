Open Menu

Governor Kundi Expresses Condolence To Senior Journalists Malik Brothers Over Demise Of Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Governor Kundi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers over demise of mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday, expressed his condolences to senior journalists President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik and Amjad Aziz Malik over the death of their mother.

In his message, Governor Kundi conveyed his deep sympathy, stating, "I share in the grief of Arshad Aziz Malik, Amjad Aziz Malik, and other family members over the loss of their mother."

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.

He further expressed his sorrow, saying, "The passing of a mother is a profound loss. May Allah grant patience and strength to her children in this difficult time."

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi May Family Share

Recent Stories

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

55 minutes ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

2 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

2 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

6 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

15 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

15 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

15 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan