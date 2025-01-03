Governor Kundi Expresses Condolences Over Of Nayyer Bukhari’s Wife
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the wife of Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party and former Chairman of the Senate.
In his condolence message, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi prayed for the forgiveness and elevation of the deceased’s soul and to grant patience and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Senior Journalist Abdul Manan Adel of Bannu who is the father of Fida Adeel member of the Peshawar Press Club.
The Governor prayed for the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irriparible lose with fortitude.
