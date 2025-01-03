Open Menu

Governor Kundi Expresses Condolences Over Of Nayyer Bukhari’s Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Governor Kundi expresses condolences over of Nayyer Bukhari’s Wife

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the wife of Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party and former Chairman of the Senate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the wife of Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party and former Chairman of the Senate.

In his condolence message, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi prayed for the forgiveness and elevation of the deceased’s soul and to grant patience and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Senior Journalist Abdul Manan Adel of Bannu who is the father of Fida Adeel member of the Peshawar Press Club.

The Governor prayed for the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irriparible lose with fortitude.

Related Topics

Senate Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Wife Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Family

Recent Stories

At least 45 per cent increased observed in salarie ..

At least 45 per cent increased observed in salaries of private job holders in Sa ..

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan witnesses decrease of 0.26 per cent in re ..

Pakistan witnesses decrease of 0.26 per cent in recent week

11 minutes ago
 ICT Police arrest key suspect in child abduction c ..

ICT Police arrest key suspect in child abduction case

2 minutes ago
 Over 31,000 penalized for traffic violations by IT ..

Over 31,000 penalized for traffic violations by ITP in December

2 minutes ago
 Fazl stresses dialogue, says its key to strengthen ..

Fazl stresses dialogue, says its key to strengthening democracy

2 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi expresses condolences over of Nayye ..

Governor Kundi expresses condolences over of Nayyer Bukhari’s Wife

2 minutes ago
Kalimat Foundation celebrates World Braille Day

Kalimat Foundation celebrates World Braille Day

12 minutes ago
 Rockets fired from Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 12 ..

Rockets fired from Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 12, rescuers say

2 minutes ago
 CM Maryam welcomes $ 700m Chinese investment in Pu ..

CM Maryam welcomes $ 700m Chinese investment in Punjab

18 minutes ago
 PHP held 6,537 POs during 2024

PHP held 6,537 POs during 2024

19 minutes ago
 Islamabad’s I-9 police station attacked by mini- ..

Islamabad’s I-9 police station attacked by mini-rocket

23 minutes ago
 Hatta Running Championship to showcase sporting vi ..

Hatta Running Championship to showcase sporting vibe of Hatta Winter initiative

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan