Governor Kundi expresses disappointment over unfulfilled promises for merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed disappointment over the unmet promises made to the people of the merged districts following the merger of FATA.

"Unfortunately, the promises made to the people of the tribal areas after the merger have not been fulfilled. There has been little focus on developmental work in the merged districts,"

The Governor expressed these views in an event organized under the auspices of the Wana Welfare Association (WAWA) at the Governor House.

During the event, Rahmatullah Wazir, the President of WAWA, delivered the opening address. He expressed gratitude to the Governor for hosting the event at the Governor House and provided an overview of the Association's regional and social services.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, in his address, highlighted the commendable educational, social, and regional services provided by the WANA Welfare Association.

The Governor also distributed scholarships among students on behalf of WAWA.

Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of protecting the province's resources and rights, saying, "We must ensure the protection of our province's resources. By utilizing resources effectively, we can ensure regional and provincial development.

"

He also pointed out the challenges faced by the province, particularly in regard to water distribution. "Our province has yet to receive its fair share of water. If proper attention had been given to provincial water resources, areas like Wana would not have faced issues of land infertility," he remarked.

Governor Kundi said that during the All Parties Conference, political leaders came together under one roof to discuss the protection of the province's resources and rights.

He stressed the need for local leadership to play an active role in regional development, saying, "The local leadership needs to play an effective role in regional development."

Regarding the issues of South Waziristan and Wana, the Governor assured that he would do his utmost to address the concerns and demands raised by the people of these areas.

He also highlighted the importance of keeping borders, such as the Angoor Adda, open for promoting trade and commerce in the province.

The event served as a platform to discuss the pressing issues faced by the tribals, and Governor Kundi reiterated his commitment to supporting the development of the areas and addressing its concerns.

