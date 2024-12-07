Open Menu

Governor Kundi Expresses Disappointment Over Unfulfilled Promises For Merged Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Governor Kundi expresses disappointment over unfulfilled promises for merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed disappointment over the unmet promises made to the people of the merged districts following the merger of FATA.

"Unfortunately, the promises made to the people of the tribal areas after the merger have not been fulfilled. There has been little focus on developmental work in the merged districts,"

The Governor expressed these views in an event organized under the auspices of the Wana Welfare Association (WAWA) at the Governor House.

During the event, Rahmatullah Wazir, the President of WAWA, delivered the opening address. He expressed gratitude to the Governor for hosting the event at the Governor House and provided an overview of the Association's regional and social services.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, in his address, highlighted the commendable educational, social, and regional services provided by the WANA Welfare Association.

The Governor also distributed scholarships among students on behalf of WAWA.

Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of protecting the province's resources and rights, saying, "We must ensure the protection of our province's resources. By utilizing resources effectively, we can ensure regional and provincial development.

"

He also pointed out the challenges faced by the province, particularly in regard to water distribution. "Our province has yet to receive its fair share of water. If proper attention had been given to provincial water resources, areas like Wana would not have faced issues of land infertility," he remarked.

Governor Kundi said that during the All Parties Conference, political leaders came together under one roof to discuss the protection of the province's resources and rights.

He stressed the need for local leadership to play an active role in regional development, saying, "The local leadership needs to play an effective role in regional development."

Regarding the issues of South Waziristan and Wana, the Governor assured that he would do his utmost to address the concerns and demands raised by the people of these areas.

He also highlighted the importance of keeping borders, such as the Angoor Adda, open for promoting trade and commerce in the province.

The event served as a platform to discuss the pressing issues faced by the tribals, and Governor Kundi reiterated his commitment to supporting the development of the areas and addressing its concerns.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor FATA Water Wawa Wana Faisal Karim Kundi Commerce Event All Share

Recent Stories

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

15 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

15 hours ago
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

15 hours ago
 Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

15 hours ago
 Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

15 hours ago
 PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, viole ..

PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal

15 hours ago
 Punjab University students set new records in Nati ..

Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship

15 hours ago
 PU initiates action against students involved in v ..

PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan