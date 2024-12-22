Open Menu

Governor Kundi Expresses Grief Over Attack On Security Forces In S. Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the attack on a security check post in the Makeen area of South Waziristan that claimed the lives of 16 Security Forces.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute to the martyred security forces.

He prayed for the elevation of their ranks and extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the martyrs, wishing them patience and solace.

The Governor also lauded the bravery of the security forces who, despite the attack, managed to kill eight terrorists during the exchange of fire.

He emphasized that the entire nation takes immense pride in the unwavering resolve and courage shown by the security forces in the fight against terrorism.

Faisal Karim Kundi further said that the security forces have made countless sacrifices in the war against terrorism, which continues to inspire and unite the nation.

He saluted the martyrs who laid down their lives for the defense and security of the country, reaffirming that the entire nation stands with the families of the fallen heroes.

