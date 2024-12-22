Governor Kundi Expresses Grief Over Attack On Security Forces In S. Waziristan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the attack on a security check post in the Makeen area of South Waziristan that claimed the lives of 16 Security Forces.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute to the martyred security forces.
He prayed for the elevation of their ranks and extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the martyrs, wishing them patience and solace.
The Governor also lauded the bravery of the security forces who, despite the attack, managed to kill eight terrorists during the exchange of fire.
He emphasized that the entire nation takes immense pride in the unwavering resolve and courage shown by the security forces in the fight against terrorism.
Faisal Karim Kundi further said that the security forces have made countless sacrifices in the war against terrorism, which continues to inspire and unite the nation.
He saluted the martyrs who laid down their lives for the defense and security of the country, reaffirming that the entire nation stands with the families of the fallen heroes.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPUMA announces Rs100 increase in BRT Zu card3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over attack on security forces in S. Waziristan3 minutes ago
-
Kurram situation: shifting of patients, dispatch of medicines through helicopters accelerated3 minutes ago
-
ITP fines over 56,000 bikers for helmet violations in 20243 minutes ago
-
Pakistan joins fossil-fuel non-proliferation coalition to embrace a renewable energy future3 minutes ago
-
PM forms committee to negotiate with PTI13 minutes ago
-
Aror university conducts test for Lecturers recruitment13 minutes ago
-
Stray dogs culling campaign launched in Lodhran23 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers for 16 martyred personnel of Armed Forces offered23 minutes ago
-
Mother, daughter critical after cylinder blast in Hafizabad23 minutes ago
-
Veterinary Drug and Vaccine symposium 2024 kicks off in Beijing23 minutes ago
-
Global Connect Forum (GCF) launched in Peshawar to address regional, global challenges23 minutes ago