Governor Kundi Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Soomro
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 09:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the death of former National Assembly Speaker Elahi Bakhsh Soomro.
In his statement, Kundi paid tribute to Soomro as a sincere and talented politician who played a significant role in serving the nation and its people.
He emphasized that the country has lost a wise statesman and dedicated public servant with Soomro's passing.
The Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for their strength during this difficult time.
He also prayed for the forgiveness of the late Soomro's soul, highlighting his contributions to the country and the void his absence will create in the political landscape.
