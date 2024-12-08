Open Menu

Governor Kundi Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Speakr NA Sister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Speakr NA sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Speaker of National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's elder sister.

He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and the elevation of her ranks in Jannah.

He also extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, wishing them patience and strength.

In a separate condolence visit, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi went to the residence of prominent Islamabad businessman Shahbaz Zaheer to express his sympathy over the death of his close relative.

He offered his condolences to the family members of the deceased and prayed for her soul's peace and eternal rest.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Visit Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

1 day ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

1 day ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

1 day ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan