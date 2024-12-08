Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Speakr NA sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Speaker of National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's elder sister.

He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and the elevation of her ranks in Jannah.

He also extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, wishing them patience and strength.

In a separate condolence visit, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi went to the residence of prominent Islamabad businessman Shahbaz Zaheer to express his sympathy over the death of his close relative.

He offered his condolences to the family members of the deceased and prayed for her soul's peace and eternal rest.