Governor Kundi Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Speakr NA Sister
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Speaker of National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's elder sister.
He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and the elevation of her ranks in Jannah.
He also extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, wishing them patience and strength.
In a separate condolence visit, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi went to the residence of prominent Islamabad businessman Shahbaz Zaheer to express his sympathy over the death of his close relative.
He offered his condolences to the family members of the deceased and prayed for her soul's peace and eternal rest.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Government revamps rural health centers, rapid development underway in Sangla Hill12 minutes ago
-
CM reaches China on 8-day official visit12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Murree gears up for winter season22 minutes ago
-
CTP launch grand operation against encroachments in Rawalpindi22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes promoting cultural harmony to represent Pakistan’s identity42 minutes ago
-
PA speaker meets PM, discusses Punjab issues42 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of NA speaker’s sister52 minutes ago
-
Hamza pays tribute to martyred soldiers52 minutes ago
-
RWMC "Suthra Punjab" campaign in full swing1 hour ago
-
SSP chairs a meeting on Law order, crime statistics, on going operations1 hour ago
-
PM urges people to play role in ensuring a corruption-free future1 hour ago
-
Dr. Anosh Ahmed's book "Leadership 101" earns global acclaim1 hour ago