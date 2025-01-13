Open Menu

Governor Kundi Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Zafrullah Mengal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 08:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Sardar Zafarullah Khan Mengal, the brother of former Chief Minister of Balochistan and BNP leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

In his message of sympathy to the bereaved family, the Governor prayed that may Allah grant the deceased a high rank in his mercy and bestow patience upon the family members in this difficult time.

Meanwhile, the Governor also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former Deputy Director IB Muhammad Bilal Khan Marwat.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irriparible lose with fortitude.

