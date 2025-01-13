Governor Kundi Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Zafrullah Mengal
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 08:55 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Sardar Zafarullah Khan Mengal, the brother of former Chief Minister of Balochistan and BNP leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Sardar Zafarullah Khan Mengal, the brother of former Chief Minister of Balochistan and BNP leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal.
In his message of sympathy to the bereaved family, the Governor prayed that may Allah grant the deceased a high rank in his mercy and bestow patience upon the family members in this difficult time.
Meanwhile, the Governor also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former Deputy Director IB Muhammad Bilal Khan Marwat.
He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irriparible lose with fortitude.
Recent Stories
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in Askari Tower attack case
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Uzbek FM, discuss enhancing bilateral relations
Sundas Foundation's thalassemia patients visit PA
Rana Manan visits District Jail Sialkot
CDA Staff Welfare Committee welcomes lease cancellation of F-6 petrol pump
Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Zafrullah Mengal
Private sector engaged to manage waste collection under “Clean Punjab” initi ..
Dr Altaf Ali Siyal appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture Univ ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces free 3 marla plot scheme for ..
NA offers Fateha for the late brother of a parliamentarian and others
UAE, Malaysia sign MoU to collaborate on artificial intelligence
President Asif Ali Zardari appreciates security forces for eliminating terrorist ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in Askari Tower attack case5 minutes ago
-
Sundas Foundation's thalassemia patients visit PA5 minutes ago
-
Rana Manan visits District Jail Sialkot5 minutes ago
-
CDA Staff Welfare Committee welcomes lease cancellation of F-6 petrol pump5 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Zafrullah Mengal16 minutes ago
-
Private sector engaged to manage waste collection under “Clean Punjab” initiative: DC16 minutes ago
-
Dr Altaf Ali Siyal appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces free 3 marla plot scheme for deserving people16 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for the late brother of a parliamentarian and others16 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari appreciates security forces for eliminating terrorists33 minutes ago
-
Security Forces Achieve Major Victory in Balochistan, Eliminating 27 Terrorists34 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Islamabad prioritizes resolving public griev ..34 minutes ago