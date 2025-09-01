Governor Kundi expresses grief over helicopter crash in GB

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic Army Aviation helicopter crash in Gilgit Baltistan.

In a condolence message, the Governor said the martyrdom of five personnel in the accident has left the entire province in mourning.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and grant patience to the bereaved families.

