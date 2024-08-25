Governor Kundi expresses grief over Makran traffic incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident on the Makran Coastal Highway, which resulted in the deaths of 12 pilgrims.

In his condolence message, the Governor extended his condolences to the families of the deceased, offering heartfelt sympathy and prayers for the elevation of the souls of the departed.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.

Governor Kundi expressed solidarity with the grieving families, describing the incident as extremely tragic.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them patience and strength during this difficult time.

