Governor Kundi Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Governor Kundi expresses grief over martyrdom of Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday condemned the blast at Jamia Haqqania, Akora Khattak Nowshera and expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Jamiat Ulemae islam (S) Chief Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani.

The Governor said the religious and political services of the late Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani will always be remembered.

The Governor prayed for the departed souls of the deceased and early recovery of the injured persons.

The Governor has taken immediate notice of the blast at Jamia Haqqania and has sought a detailed report from senior officials.

He condemned the attack, calling it a conspiracy by anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces.

Criticizing the provincial government, Governor Kundi questioned how long the province would continue to suffer due to the incompetence of the authorities and the KP government.

He emphasized that it was crucial to rid the province of rulers who had facilitated the presence of terrorists in the province.

