PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic killing of Mashal Khan, a prominent stalwart of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Lakki Marwat.

In a statement issued on the incident, the Governor condemned the heinous act and termed it a great loss to the party and the democratic forces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Mashal Khan was not just an asset to PPP Lakki Marwat but to the democratic forces of the province as a whole. His unwavering dedication to the party's manifesto and his relentless efforts for democracy were commendable,” said Governor Kundi.

The Governor further said that those responsible for Mashal Khan’s brutal killing will not escape the law. "The law will take its course, and no one will be able to protect the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he added.

In his message to the grieving family of Mashal Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi prayed, "May the Almighty grant his family immense patience and strength during this difficult time."