Governor Kundi Expresses Grief Over PPP Stalwart Mashal Khan's Tragic Death
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic killing of Mashal Khan, a prominent stalwart of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Lakki Marwat
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic killing of Mashal Khan, a prominent stalwart of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Lakki Marwat.
In a statement issued on the incident, the Governor condemned the heinous act and termed it a great loss to the party and the democratic forces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“Mashal Khan was not just an asset to PPP Lakki Marwat but to the democratic forces of the province as a whole. His unwavering dedication to the party's manifesto and his relentless efforts for democracy were commendable,” said Governor Kundi.
The Governor further said that those responsible for Mashal Khan’s brutal killing will not escape the law. "The law will take its course, and no one will be able to protect the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he added.
In his message to the grieving family of Mashal Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi prayed, "May the Almighty grant his family immense patience and strength during this difficult time."
Recent Stories
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates
Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA
Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters
England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik
Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..
Seminar on Women's land rights held
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates2 minutes ago
-
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors3 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet colleges from 70 to 1 ..12 minutes ago
-
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Women's land rights held12 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country12 minutes ago
-
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat12 minutes ago
-
High level delegation visit Taxila Museum25 minutes ago
-
ATC sentences 6-years imprisonment to 10 culprits involved in May 9 case25 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar calls on H.E. Hamish Falconer MP, the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for ..25 minutes ago
-
Commodore Ateeq ur Rehman promoted to rank of Rear Admiral4 minutes ago