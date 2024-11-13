Open Menu

Governor Kundi Expresses Grief Over Wedding Party Accident In Gilgit

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Governor Kundi expresses grief over wedding party accident in Gilgit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of 14 persons of a wedding party in Gilgit, from Astore to Chakwal.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the elevation of their souls.

Describing the incident as extremely sorrowful, the Governor further prayed for patience and strength for the grieving families.

