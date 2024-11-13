Open Menu

Governor Kundi Expresses Grief Over Wedding Party Accident In Gilgit

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 07:42 PM

Governor Kundi expresses grief over wedding party accident in Gilgit

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of 14 persons of a wedding party in Gilgit, from Astore to Chakwal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of 14 persons of a wedding party in Gilgit, from Astore to Chakwal.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the elevation of their souls.

Describing the incident as extremely sorrowful, the Governor further prayed for patience and strength for the families.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Marriage Gilgit Baltistan Chakwal Faisal Karim Kundi From

Recent Stories

Much awaited shower spell predicted, smog likely t ..

Much awaited shower spell predicted, smog likely to subside

18 seconds ago
 IG Islamabad orders strict measures to combat crim ..

IG Islamabad orders strict measures to combat crime, boost capital security

20 seconds ago
 LESCO collects Rs 7m from 300 defaulters

LESCO collects Rs 7m from 300 defaulters

21 seconds ago
 First ever female public library caters needs of r ..

First ever female public library caters needs of readers

22 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industrie ..

Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industries minister

26 seconds ago
 Two blind murders traced, four accused arrested

Two blind murders traced, four accused arrested

5 minutes ago
Cop martyred in targeted attack

Cop martyred in targeted attack

5 minutes ago
 Decision to conduct fresh security audit of all 3, ..

Decision to conduct fresh security audit of all 3,960 minority worship places in ..

3 minutes ago
 CPEC upgraded version to expand cooperation in var ..

CPEC upgraded version to expand cooperation in various fields: Chinese ambassado ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner meets six newly-appointed naib tehsil ..

Commissioner meets six newly-appointed naib tehsildars

3 minutes ago
 KP CM attends Inter-Boards Girls Sports Championsh ..

KP CM attends Inter-Boards Girls Sports Championship concluding ceremony

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews policies, implementation strategy ..

Meeting reviews policies, implementation strategy for religious minorities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan