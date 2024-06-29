Governor Kundi Expresses Sorrow Over Fire Incident In Nauthia Bazar
Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the outbreak of fire that engulfed shops and cabins in Peshawar's Nauthia Bazar.
The blaze resulted in significant financial losses for traders and shop owners, prompting Governor Kundi to sympathize with them.
"The incident of the fire is extremely tragic," said Faisal Karim Kundi and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident.
"The affected shopkeepers have suffered a considerable financial loss due to the fire," highlighted Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and assured that the provincial government would ensure financial assistance to the affected traders and shopkeepers.
