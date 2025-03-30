Governor Kundi Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah.
In his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Governor emphasized that this joyous festival was a practical expression of unity and brotherhood, bringing the Muslim Ummah together on the foundation of love and solidarity.
In his Eid message, Governor Kundi highlighted that in the current situation of the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there was a critical need for unity and brotherhood to defeat the malicious designs of anti-state elements. He stressed that such unity would help transform the province and country into a haven of peace.
He further encouraged everyone to continue sharing smiles and love with each other during Eid and throughout the year, spreading joy not only on this significant occasion but also in the small and big moments of life.
Governor Kundi also paid tribute to the security forces and police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the peace and security of the nation.
He expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices made by these brave souls, acknowledging that the happiness of the occasion is possible due to their contributions.
He extended his salutations to the families of the martyrs, offering them respect and recognition on this joyous day.
The Governor further said that the message of Eid-ul-Fitr is to share one's happiness with others and to include the less fortunate members of society in our love and celebrations. He recognized Eid-ul-Fitr as a day of reward from Allah for the Muslim Ummah.
Governor Kundi thanked Allah for the blessings of Ramadan and prayed for the acceptance of the month's virtues and for the continued blessings of worship in the coming year.
