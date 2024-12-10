Open Menu

Governor Kundi Extends Praise To Forces Over Successful Operation In Zhob

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over successful operation in Zhob

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday extended praise to security forces over successful operation in Zhob Balochistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday extended praise to security forces over successful operation in Zhob Balochistan.

In an operation against the militants in Zhob district, security forces have successfully killed 15 militants.

The operation is a part of ongoing efforts to eliminate terrorism and restore peace and stability.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, extended his commendation to the security forces for their bravery and success in neutralizing the terrorists.

He also paid tribute to the martyrdom of Soldier Arif Rehman, who lost his life during the operation.

Governor Kundi prayed for the elevation of the martyr's soul and offered heartfelt condolences to his family.

Related Topics

Militants Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Zhob Faisal Karim Kundi Family

Recent Stories

Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister ..

Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture

3 minutes ago
 Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts ..

Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts at PHSA

3 minutes ago
 Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thro ..

Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stro ..

3 minutes ago
 Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at ..

Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College

8 minutes ago
 UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with res ..

UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Bas ..

8 minutes ago
 ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, l ..

ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized

8 minutes ago
LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters

LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters

8 minutes ago
 NA session to continue till Dec 20

NA session to continue till Dec 20

8 minutes ago
 LHC upholds death penalty of convict in double mur ..

LHC upholds death penalty of convict in double murder case

2 seconds ago
 KP Assembly body on Revenue, Estate holds meeting

KP Assembly body on Revenue, Estate holds meeting

4 seconds ago
 DMC students outshines in IMO

DMC students outshines in IMO

5 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Afghanistan crucial for each other, says ..

Pakistan, Afghanistan crucial for each other, says Special Assistant to KP CM on ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan