Governor Kundi Extends Praise To Forces Over Successful Operation In Zhob
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 08:37 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday extended praise to security forces over successful operation in Zhob Balochistan
In an operation against the militants in Zhob district, security forces have successfully killed 15 militants.
The operation is a part of ongoing efforts to eliminate terrorism and restore peace and stability.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, extended his commendation to the security forces for their bravery and success in neutralizing the terrorists.
He also paid tribute to the martyrdom of Soldier Arif Rehman, who lost his life during the operation.
Governor Kundi prayed for the elevation of the martyr's soul and offered heartfelt condolences to his family.
