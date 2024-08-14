Governor Kundi felicitates senior journalist Arshad Aziz Malik on Tamgha-e-Imtiaz nomination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to renowned journalist and President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik on his nomination for the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award.

In his statement, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi lauded Malik’s nomination as a significant honor, recognizing it as a testament to his outstanding contributions to journalism.

He emphasized that Malik’s responsible journalism serves as a guiding light for others in the field.

Governor Kundi further highlighted that the Award is not just a recognition for Arshad Aziz Malik alone but a proud moment for journalists through out Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is worth to mention here that the President has announced the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for senior journalist Arshad Aziz Malik from Peshawar in recognition of his remarkable contributions to journalism.

Malik is widely regarded as one of Pakistan's foremost journalists, known for his exceptional investigative reporting and commitment to delivering facts to the public.

Malik's journey in journalism began after earning his Master’s degree in International Relations, followed by further studies in Political Science and Journalism.

In 1991, he launched his career with the daily Mashriq. His talent and dedication quickly distinguished him, leading him to join the daily Aaj in 1994.

Over two decades, he became a key figure in this prominent Peshawar publication, contributing significantly to its editorial team.

In 2013, Malik expanded his influence on the national stage by joining the Daily Jang, one of Pakistan's leading newspapers.

His reputation as a formidable investigative journalist was solidified through his extensive work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he exposed corruption, abuse of power, and irregularities in various development projects.

With over 1,000 investigative reports to his name, Malik has uncovered numerous cases of fraud and malfeasance, holding powerful individuals and institutions accountable.

Malik’s investigative journalism is marked by meticulous research and an unwavering commitment to truth, earning him respect and recognition in the media industry.

His reports have not only informed the public but have also played a critical role in promoting transparency and integrity in governance. Through his work, Malik has consistently demonstrated the power of journalism as a force for social change, championing the principles of justice and democracy.

Beyond his reporting, Malik has been a prominent figure within the journalistic community. He served as the president of the Khyber Union of Journalists for two years, during which he implemented significant reforms to support and protect fellow journalists. Malik was instrumental in linking journalists' jobs to the wage board, ensuring fair compensation and job security.

He also facilitated access to free healthcare for journalists, with over 300 journalists in Peshawar benefiting from health insurance cards under his leadership.

Additionally, Malik spearheaded the publication of Khyber, a magazine dedicated to addressing the concerns and issues of the journalistic community, giving them a unified platform.

Throughout his four-decade career, Malik has contributed not only through his writing but also as an educator.

He has conducted numerous training programs and delivered lectures on various subjects, sharing his expertise with the next generation of journalists. His commitment to the profession is evident in his mentorship of young journalists, helping shape the future of journalism in Pakistan.

Malik's exceptional service to journalism has earned him numerous accolades, both nationally and internationally. These awards are a testament to his dedication, integrity, and the profound impact he has had on the media landscape.

Arshad Aziz Malik’s legacy is one of courage, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to truth. His work continues to inspire journalists in Pakistan and beyond, as he remains a leading figure in the fight for transparency, justice, and the public’s right to know.