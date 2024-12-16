Governor Kundi for air ambulance to save lives in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday taken swift action to save lives, particularly of innocent children, in Kurram to arrange air service to deliver essential medicines to Parachinar.

Following the efforts of former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori, Governor Kundi contacted the Director of Civil Aviation to discuss granting permission for the Edhi Foundation’s air service to deliver essential medicines to Parachinar.

The Director General of Civil Aviation assured the Governor that an NOC (No Objection Certificate) would soon be issued for the Edhi Foundation’s air ambulance to facilitate the delivery of medications to Parachinar.

It is worth mentioning here that a shortage of medicines in Kurram has led to an increasing number of deaths, especially among children.

With efforts made by Sajid Hussain Tori, medicines have been arranged by Allama Shabir Hassan Maisami, which will be delivered to Kurram after the issuance of the NOC by Civil Aviation, as facilitated by the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Roads remained closed due to clash between local tribals for the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi condemned attacks on polio teams in Karak and Bannu.

The Governor prayed for the departed soul of martyred police personnel and early recovery of polio workers.

He said that attacks on polio teams are the enemies of our children, adding no room for terrorism in islam.