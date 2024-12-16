Governor Kundi For Air Ambulance To Save Lives In Kurram
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday taken swift action to save lives, particularly of innocent children, in Kurram to arrange air service to deliver essential medicines to Parachinar.
Following the efforts of former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori, Governor Kundi contacted the Director of Civil Aviation to discuss granting permission for the Edhi Foundation’s air service to deliver essential medicines to Parachinar.
The Director General of Civil Aviation assured the Governor that an NOC (No Objection Certificate) would soon be issued for the Edhi Foundation’s air ambulance to facilitate the delivery of medications to Parachinar.
It is worth mentioning here that a shortage of medicines in Kurram has led to an increasing number of deaths, especially among children.
With efforts made by Sajid Hussain Tori, medicines have been arranged by Allama Shabir Hassan Maisami, which will be delivered to Kurram after the issuance of the NOC by Civil Aviation, as facilitated by the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Roads remained closed due to clash between local tribals for the last few weeks.
Meanwhile, Governor Kundi condemned attacks on polio teams in Karak and Bannu.
The Governor prayed for the departed soul of martyred police personnel and early recovery of polio workers.
He said that attacks on polio teams are the enemies of our children, adding no room for terrorism in islam.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..
We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..
UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth
Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister announces provision of uniforms, jerseys to 5,000 students41 seconds ago
-
Fake pesticides seized49 seconds ago
-
Assistant Account General holds open court at Nawabshah57 seconds ago
-
Special boy rescued1 minute ago
-
No party or group can be allowed to create chaos: PML-N lawmakers1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi for air ambulance to save lives in Kurram1 minute ago
-
MPA visits working women hostel1 minute ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction activities on Diamer Basha Dam1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews security of education institutions1 minute ago
-
PM to attend D-8 Summit in Egypt on Dec 18-201 minute ago
-
President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on polio workers11 minutes ago
-
Eliminating terrorism is inevitable: Maryam Nawaz11 minutes ago