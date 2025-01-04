Open Menu

Governor Kundi For Establishment Of Modern Technology Centers

January 04, 2025

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday emphasized that modern technology centers should be established in various districts to provide youth with internationally recognized training

He said this in a meeting with a four-member delegation from Talentech Private Limited, led by Laila Saleh Shah.

During the meeting, discussions were held on key issues related to enhancing the skills of youth, promoting modern technology, and creating employment opportunities.

The delegation highlighted the initiatives of Talentech, which focuses on equipping young people with technical skills and aligning their capabilities with international standards.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated Talentech's efforts and emphasized that national development is not possible without the growth of the youth.

He mentioned that the Governor's House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already undertaken several initiatives for the well-being of youth, including training programs, educational scholarships, and special projects aimed at generating employment opportunities, which will soon be implemented.

He assured the delegation that the government would support projects in collaboration with Talentech that promote youth welfare and empowerment.

