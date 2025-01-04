Governor Kundi for establishment of modern technology centers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday emphasized that modern technology centers should be established in various districts to provide youth with internationally recognized training.

He said this in a meeting with a four-member delegation from Talentech Private Limited, led by Laila Saleh Shah.

During the meeting, discussions were held on key issues related to enhancing the skills of youth, promoting modern technology, and creating employment opportunities.

The delegation highlighted the initiatives of Talentech, which focuses on equipping young people with technical skills and aligning their capabilities with international standards.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated Talentech's efforts and emphasized that national development is not possible without the growth of the youth.

He mentioned that the Governor's House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already undertaken several initiatives for the well-being of youth, including training programs, educational scholarships, and special projects aimed at generating employment opportunities, which will soon be implemented.

He assured the delegation that the government would support projects in collaboration with Talentech that promote youth welfare and empowerment.

