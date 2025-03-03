Governor Kundi for opening of Broghil Pass to boost trade

A delegation led by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nilofar Babar from Chitral met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House on Monday and discussed Broghil Pass opening

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A delegation led by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nilofar Babar from Chitral met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House on Monday and discussed Broghil Pass opening.

The delegation included Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District General Secretary Ahmad Ali, along with Muhammad Siddiq and Muhammad Akram.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Governor about the strategic significance of Broghil Pass, which is located near the Wakhan border.

They highlighted that the pass is not only adjacent to Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province but also in close proximity to Tajikistan.

The delegation emphasized that opening Broghil Pass could provide a direct and convenient trade route to both Afghanistan and Dushanbe, fostering economic activity in the region.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi acknowledged the importance of trade in economic development, saying that increased commercial activities lead to higher imports and exports, ultimately strengthening foreign exchange reserves.

He assured the delegation that the matter would be discussed with the Federal government to explore the possibility of opening the trade route.

This potential trade link is expected to boost cross-border commerce and contribute to regional economic growth.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly met Governor Faisal Karim Kundi led by Chairman Daniyal Piracha, the delegation included General Secretary Usama Humayun, Chief Minister Youth Assembly Dr.

Muhammad Atif Khan, Secretary Information Nizar Ahmad Jadoon and other cabinet members.

The delegation briefed the Governor on their programs and highlighted youth-related issues, seeking his guidance.

Governor Kundi assured them of support, emphasizing the vital role of youth in national development.

He stressed the need for awareness about rights and responsibilities and praised the Youth Assembly’s efforts in preparing young leaders.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation presented a souvenir to the Governor as a token of appreciation.

Similarly, the delegation of Safi Qaumi Ittehad, led by founder Haji Sharafuddin Safi, met Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The delegation included Central General Secretary Habib Safi, Central Information Secretary Muslim Khan Safi, Peshawar District President Haji Gul Rehman Safi, along with senior tribal leaders and cabinet members.

The delegation briefed the Governor on the challenges faced by the Safi tribe and proposed solutions.

Governor Kundi listened to their concerns and assured full support in resolving the issues. He also appreciated the organization’s efforts for the welfare of the community.

As a gesture of respect, the delegation presented the Governor with a traditional turban during the meeting.