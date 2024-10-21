Governor Kundi for permanent resolution of Kurram situations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed concern regarding the security situation in Kurram, emphasizing that solutions should align with local customs and Pashtun traditions permanently.

He said this during a meeting at the Governor's House with former MNAs Pir Haider Ali Shah and Jawad Hussain, along with Kurram tribal elders.

Governor Kundi said he is well aware of the challenges facing Kurram and is actively engaging with various community leaders to find a lasting solution.

He underscored the need for a permanent resolution rather than a temporary peace.

The Governor highlighted that some miscreants are trying to incite sectarian conflict between Shia and Sunni communities and urged locals to remain vigilant against such divisive tactics.

He reassured the delegation that the people of Kurram are part of the broader community, and restoring complete peace in the area is a top priority for him.

The delegation informed the Governor about the persistent sectarian violence that has plagued Kurram for years, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives, including children, women, and the elderly.

They said that travel remains perilous, and the ongoing conflict is exacerbated by issues surrounding land disputes, which need resolution for sustainable peace.

Additionally, they said that a small fraction approximately three percent of individuals are responsible for disrupting the peace, and they called for action against them.

The blockade of roads has led to shortages of essential goods and medicines, while trade at the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border is stalled, causing significant economic losses.

Governor Kundi lamented the historical reliance of Pashtuns on armed conflict but emphasized that dialogue is essential for resolving underlying issues.

He assured the delegation that he is in contact with higher authorities and remains hopeful that a permanent solution will soon be found.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in another meeting with a delegation led by Dr. Allama Shabeer Hussain Musawi, the Secretary General of the Shia Ulema Council, which included prominent members such as Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqir and Zahid Ali Khanzada also discussed Kurram worsening law and order situations.

During the discussion, Governor Kundi acknowledged that his concerns align with those of the residents of Kurram.

He stressed the importance of collective efforts among all relevant parties to find a permanent solution.

