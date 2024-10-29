Governor Kundi for promotion of merged districts

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday urged the development of a comprehensive operational proposal to attract donor funding, highlighting that the Red Crescent should actively engage in fostering interest among potential donors regarding the merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday urged the development of a comprehensive operational proposal to attract donor funding, highlighting that the Red Crescent should actively engage in fostering interest among potential donors regarding the merged districts.

He said this in a meeting of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) merged districts chapter was convened at the Governor's House.

The meeting included participation from the chairman, Imran Wazir, Vice President Farzand Wazir, members of the managing committee, and various officials.

During the session, comprehensive briefings were provided on the objectives, duties, financial management, and administrative matters of the merged districts branch.

Key discussions focused on the availability of relief supplies for natural disaster response, annual income and expenditures, securing funds from donors, and the importance of volunteer services.

Governor Kundi emphasized the effective use of PRCS-managed properties and the necessity of utilizing funds responsibly.

He also stressed the need for accurate reporting on bank rates related to the funds for the merged districts.

He said that various donor countries are keen to work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Red Crescent must promote the areas of work effectively.

The Governor underscored the importance of enhancing fundraising efforts and directed the PRCS merged districts chapter to activate its social media platforms to better engage the community.

He acknowledged the severe impact of terrorism on the local population and called for improvements in infrastructure to bolster relief efforts in the merged tribal districts.

APP/ash/