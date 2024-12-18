Governor Kundi For Resolving All Gas Related Issue In DI Khan
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has directed the SNGPL authorities to resolve all issues being faced by inhabitants of Dera Ismail Khan on priority basis.
He issued these directions during a meeting held with SNGPL officials here at his residence which was also attended by SNGPL Area In-charge in DI Khan Shehzad Saleem, Distribution Officer Jan Muhammad, Engineer Hafiz Mohibullah, Sales Officer Barkatullah Kundi besides PPP District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap and renowned political and social figure Mubashir Khan Kundi.
The SNGPL officials briefed the governor about installation of five new TBS, gas expansion work and other matters.
The governor instructed the officials to address all gas related issues on priority including low pressure and loadshedding.
He said that timely completion of the new TBS installation should be ensured as it would reduce the load on the existing TBS and improve gas distribution.
He emphasized resolving low-pressure issue on priority addressing public grievances related to gas load-shedding.
Furthermore, Governor Kundi directed for early initiation of gas expansion work in Kotla Saidan.
He mentioned that efforts were being made to lift the ban on new connections which was imposed during the previous PTI regime.
He instructed the gas officials to coordinate with the C&W Department in areas where there are issues and to take all possible steps while prioritizing public interest.
