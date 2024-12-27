Open Menu

Governor Kundi Grieves Over Demise Of Rustam Shah Mohmand

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of senior bureaucrat, former ambassador, and Chief Secretary of KP, Rustam Shah Mohmand.

He said that Rustam Shah Mohmand’s contributions to the country’s development, foreign affairs, and administrative matters will always be remembered. His leadership skills and sincerity made him an exemplary figure.

The Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying that Allah grants them patience and grants the deceased a place in His eternal mercy.

He further remarked that the death of Rustam Shah Mohmand is a loss not only to his family but to the entire nation.

