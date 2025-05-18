Open Menu

Governor Kundi, GS Humayun Discuss "Save The Province" Protest Scheduled For May 26

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Governor Kundi, GS Humayun discuss "Save the Province" protest scheduled for May 26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Central Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Engineer Humayun Khan hold a meeting at Governor House on Sunday to discuss the upcoming "Save the Province" protest scheduled for May 26 in Peshawar.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the province, citing rampant corruption and administrative failures by the provincial government.

He also highlighted the alarming rise in terrorism and lawlessness, saying that in such circumstances, the PPP’s decision to organize a peaceful protest is both timely and impactful.

Humayun Khan appreciated the efforts of Governor Kundi and the PPP’s provincial leadership in supporting the protest movement.

He emphasized the importance of collective political action to safeguard the interests of the province.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the organizational matters of the party across the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as the prevailing political climate nationwide.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

1 hour ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

20 hours ago
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

20 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

20 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

20 hours ago
 UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

20 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan