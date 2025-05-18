Governor Kundi, GS Humayun Discuss "Save The Province" Protest Scheduled For May 26
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2025 | 08:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Central Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Engineer Humayun Khan hold a meeting at Governor House on Sunday to discuss the upcoming "Save the Province" protest scheduled for May 26 in Peshawar.
During the meeting, Governor Kundi expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the province, citing rampant corruption and administrative failures by the provincial government.
He also highlighted the alarming rise in terrorism and lawlessness, saying that in such circumstances, the PPP’s decision to organize a peaceful protest is both timely and impactful.
Humayun Khan appreciated the efforts of Governor Kundi and the PPP’s provincial leadership in supporting the protest movement.
He emphasized the importance of collective political action to safeguard the interests of the province.
The two leaders also exchanged views on the organizational matters of the party across the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as the prevailing political climate nationwide.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 26,000 teachers to be posted at 1,961 govt schools |2 minutes ago
-
Business community hails approval of Trade Organization Amendment Bill 20252 minutes ago
-
Four murder accused arrested2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi, GS Humayun discuss "Save the Province" protest scheduled for May 262 minutes ago
-
Cotton cultivation on 2.7m acres completes in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
PPP leader welcomes diplomatic role for Bilawal12 minutes ago
-
Fund raising for Kiran Foundation held12 minutes ago
-
Unity vital to face enemy: Ayaz Sadiq12 minutes ago
-
15 drug-traffickers arrested in one day12 minutes ago
-
Double murder accused arrested after 16 years12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan gives befitting response to Indian aggression: Amir Muqam32 minutes ago
-
Minority community rallies pay tributes to armed forces32 minutes ago