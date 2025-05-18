Governor Kundi, GS Humayun discuss "Save the Province" protest scheduled for May 26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Central Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Engineer Humayun Khan hold a meeting at Governor House on Sunday to discuss the upcoming "Save the Province" protest scheduled for May 26 in Peshawar.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the province, citing rampant corruption and administrative failures by the provincial government.

He also highlighted the alarming rise in terrorism and lawlessness, saying that in such circumstances, the PPP’s decision to organize a peaceful protest is both timely and impactful.

Humayun Khan appreciated the efforts of Governor Kundi and the PPP’s provincial leadership in supporting the protest movement.

He emphasized the importance of collective political action to safeguard the interests of the province.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the organizational matters of the party across the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as the prevailing political climate nationwide.