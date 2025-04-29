Governor Kundi hails lawyers' role in national development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday praised the legal community for its pivotal role in the progress, prosperity, and stability of Pakistan, calling their contributions to the rule of law “unforgettable.”

He was speaking at a reception held at the Governor House in honor of the newly elected office bearers from the Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF) who secured victories in various district and tehsil bar council elections in the province.

The event was attended by PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Provincial Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed Swati, PLF Provincial President Advocate Gohar Rehman, and PLF General Secretary Advocate Lajbar Khan Khalil.

Governor Kundi reiterated that the party continues to voice its concerns and struggles for provincial rights at the Federal level. Despite having only four MPAs in the provincial assembly, he highlighted that the PPP leadership ensured significant representation for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the federal government.

“If the party increases its efforts and wins more seats, we will secure even greater rights for the province,” he said, promising an upcoming meeting between the lawyers and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He assured that the Governor House is open to PLF lawyers and committed to working with the federal Ministry of Law to secure grants for legal professionals. He invited suggestions from the legal community and emphasized the importance of unity, introspection, and proactive planning for better outcomes in High Court and Provincial Bar Council elections.

PPP KP President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha also addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude to the Governor for organizing the reception and commending PLF for successfully challenging the provincial government, especially in regions like Malakand and Dera Ismail Khan.

He emphasized the need for strategic planning and learning from past shortcomings to continue winning future elections under the vision of Shaheed Bhutto.

Several bar representatives also spoke at the event, including KP Bar Council member Hashmat Nawaz Sadozai, Vice President of Dera High Court Bar Shah Fahad Ansari, and representatives from Mardan, Upper Chitral, Bannu, Swat, Kohat, Malakand, and others.

They shared their suggestions and concerns regarding federal departments and thanked the Governor and PPP leadership for their support.

APP/ash/