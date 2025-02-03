Governor Kundi hails overseas Pakistanis as nation’s ‘ambassadors, assets’

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday lauded the invaluable contributions of overseas Pakistanis, calling them the country’s "assets, capital, and ambassadors"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday lauded the invaluable contributions of overseas Pakistanis, calling them the country’s "assets, capital, and ambassadors."

In a meeting with Senior Advisor Nassau County Office USA Chaudhry Akram, Kundi acknowledged the crucial role of overseas Pakistanis in economic growth, national development, and enhancing Pakistan’s global image.

The governor emphasized that peace and stability were fundamental to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s economic progress, with a particular focus on investing in education.

"The youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are highly talented, but they need guidance and support. Overseas Pakistanis can play a vital role in their mentorship and development," he said.

Chaudhry Akram commended the governor’s initiatives on women’s empowerment, youth engagement, and promoting a positive image of the province.

He reaffirmed the commitment of overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan’s prosperity and paid tribute to the security forces for their sacrifices in maintaining peace.

"Overseas Pakistanis will never forget the sacrifices of our security forces for the country’s stability. We stand united for Pakistan’s progress and well-being," he stated.

The meeting also touched upon the country’s political landscape, security situation, and other pressing issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Renowned businessman Muhammad Ali was also present on the occasion.