Governor Kundi Hails PM's Relief Efforts, Assures Comprehensive Rehabilitation Measures For Flood Victims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that both the Federal and provincial governments were making all out efforts to ensure timely relief and long-term rehabilitation of natural calamities' victims.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at the Commissioner’s Office, Dera Ismail Khan, where relief cheques were distributed among storm-affected families on behalf of the Prime Minister.
The ceremony among others, was attended by Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence and MNA Sardar Fathullah Khan Miankhel, Commissioner Dera Division Zafarul islam Khattak, JUI-F representative Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, and senior PML-N leader Rehan Malik Advocate.
Governor Kundi said the people of Dera Ismail Khan are grateful to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for providing financial assistance to the storm-affected families.
He said that the government was determined that no shortcomings would be allowed in the process of rehabilitation and resettlement.
“We all share the grief of families who lost their loved ones in the natural calamities. While we cannot bring back the deceased, however this financial support will provide some relief to their families,” he added.
Highlighting the importance of unity, the governor said that all political forces were working together in the larger interest of the people.
He expressed gratitude to the representatives of allied political parties for their presence and cooperation in the relief efforts.
He further assured that health, shelter, and livelihood support would be prioritized to help the victims rebuild their lives. “Our collective aim is to stand with the people at this difficult time and ensure that they are not left alone in their struggle for recovery,” Governor Kundi said.
Earlier, Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak gave a briefing on the damages and rehabilitation measures for the affected people. The governor appreciated the efforts of the commissioner and his team.
