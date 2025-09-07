(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday said that both the Federal and provincial governments are making all out efforts to ensure timely relief and long-term rehabilitation of natural calamities' victims.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at the Commissioner’s Office, Dera Ismail Khan, where relief cheques worth Rs Two million each were distributed among storm-affected families on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The ceremony among others was attended by Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence and MNA Sardar Fathullah Khan Miankhel, Commissioner Dera Division Zafarul islam Khattak, JUI-F representative Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, and senior PML-N leader Rehan Malik Advocate.

Governor Kundi said the people of Dera Ismail Khan are grateful to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for providing financial assistance to the storm-affected families.

He said the government was determined that no shortcomings would be allowed in the process of rehabilitation and resettlement.

“We all share the grief of families who lost their loved ones in the natural calamities. While we cannot bring back the deceased, however this financial support will provide some relief to their families,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of unity, the governor said that all political forces were working together in the larger interest of the people.

He expressed gratitude to the representatives of allied political parties for their presence and cooperation in the relief efforts.

He further assured that health, shelter, and livelihood support would be prioritized to help the victims rebuild their lives. “Our collective aim is to stand with the people at this difficult time and ensure that they are not left alone in their struggle for recovery,” Governor Kundi said.

Earlier, Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak gave a briefing on the damages and rehabilitation measures for the affected people. The governor appreciated the efforts of the commissioner and his team.

Later, while talking to media, the governor emphasized that building new dams is the country’s urgent need, stressing that even four to six small dams in the province could trigger a ‘green revolution’ in agriculture while significantly increasing energy production.

He noted that the recent rains and floods devastated several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing tragic deaths, destruction of homes, damage to businesses and infrastructure, and leaving many people missing.

He said the government’s efforts have remained focused on ensuring timely relief and swift rehabilitation, with valuable support from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Replying to a question about construction of Kalabagh Dam, he remarked that concerns regarding its construction should be addressed at the appropriate forums, but underlined that the country cannot afford to delay building dams any further.

He added that canals have also been developed and that new reservoirs would help secure water resources and strengthen the economy.

Responding to another question about possibility of making Paharpur Tehsil as a new district, he said that it is important while creating new districts that adequate resources must be allocated simultaneously to avoid administrative difficulties.

