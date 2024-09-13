Governor Kundi Hands Over Sponsorship Cheque Of Rs2.55mn To Boxer Zahri
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday, handed over a sponsorship cheque of PKR 2.55 million on behalf of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) to the boxing champion.
In a prestigious event held at the Governor House Peshawar, young boxer Muhammad Shoaib Khan Zahri from Balochistan received sponsorship for his upcoming fight against an Indian boxer at the World Boxing Championship.
The ceremony was attended by General Manager Corporate Social Responsibility of OGDCL, Abdul Razzaq Khattak, universities' vice chancellors, notable athletes from the province and other political and social figures.
In his address, the governor expressed his heartfelt thanks to OGDCL for their support and extended his best wishes to Shoaib Khan Zahri for a victorious match against the Indian boxer.
He expressed hope that Zahri would bring honour to Pakistan and make the nation proud.
He announced plans to use the Governor House to highlight the positive image of the province and support talented youth by establishing cricket academies in Peshawar, Abbottabad, and later in Swat and Dera Ismail Khan.
The governor urged businesspersons and affluent individuals to support promising athletes.
Boxer Shoaib Khan Zahri expressed gratitude to both the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and OGDCL for their support and assured him that he would strive to make Pakistan proud with his performance.
He said that the Indian boxer is currently in Dubai, and this sponsorship came at a crucial time. Zahri expressed hope to return with honour and a bright future for Pakistan.
