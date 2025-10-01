Governor Kundi highlights AI’s role in education, women empowerment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday emphasized the crucial role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and women empowerment during a special training session held at the Governor House Peshawar.

The session, organized by senior trainer Uzma Ajmal, focused on AI’s role in strengthening the education system and preparing youth for modern challenges.

The event brought together experts, educationists, women representatives, and students.

Participants were briefed on how AI can contribute to Pakistan’s economic stability, modernization of the education sector, improved agricultural productivity, and better quality of public services.

Basic literacy requirements in AI were also discussed to help align the younger generation with global technological trends.

Welcoming participants, Governor Kundi said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the largest youth population, which he described as the province’s greatest asset.

He underscored the importance of continuing such training sessions to equip young people with advanced knowledge and skills.

The Governor highlighted that encouraging women and guiding them in the right direction was essential, adding that women empowerment is one of his top priorities.

He praised the contributions of several prominent women from the province who serve as role models and assured continued support and patronage from the Governor House.

Speaking about youth engagement, the Governor said it is central to his vision for projecting a positive image of the province.

He also announced that a sports Awards ceremony will soon be held in Governor House to honor athletes, with the support of the business community to ensure long-term sponsorship and recognition.

The session also featured training by Dr. Asma Umar Khayyam and Asifa Muhammad, supported by Asma Khan and Adeela Rashid.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Bettni tribe from Subdivision Lakki Marwat, led by Ittehad Ulema President Maulana Malik Muhammad Umar Ashrafi, called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The delegation included Malik Hidayatullah, Malik Shereen, Malik Kamal Shah, Malik Sher Afzal, Malik Fida Muhammad, and other tribal elders.

The delegation apprised the Governor of the problems faced by the local population, particularly regarding gas royalty and their constitutional and legal rights linked to the OGDCL plant in Subdivision Bettani.

They pointed out that despite the area being rich in mineral resources and the establishment of an OGDCL plant, the local community had not received any significant benefits.

The elders highlighted that commitments regarding free gas connections to residents of Bettani, as well as road construction, had not been fulfilled.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi listened attentively to the delegation’s concerns and assured them of full cooperation in resolving all legitimate demands.

He said that he firmly believes local communities have the first right over national resources, and these resources should be used for the development and prosperity of the area. This, he added, would create job opportunities and ensure the participation of locals in the development process.

The Governor further said that there is a proper mechanism in place for gas connections and supply.

He assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with OGDCL authorities to ensure that the rights of the local population are safeguarded.

